GOP letter threatening TBI for Millersville investigation was 'wrong way to go,' House speaker says

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A letter from two GOP lawmakers, which appeared to threaten the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for its probe of the Millersville Police Department, reflected a poor choice of words, the House speaker said Thursday.

While Speaker Cameron Sexton dodged questions about whether there should be any consequences for his two colleagues, the Crossville Republican was emphatic that there would be no "political fallout" for the TBI, as the letter suggested.

"That's totally the wrong way to go," Sexton told NewsChannel 5 Investigates during a stop of a Republican get-out-the-vote tour of the state. "I think there's a better way if you're voicing your dissatisfaction with something without going down that road."

On Tuesday, NewsChannel 5 revealed the existence of the letter, which had been sent earlier this month by Rep. Bud Hulsey, a Kingsport Republican who chairs the House Criminal Justice Committee. That committee controls legislation affecting the TBI.

It was also signed by another committee member, Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston.

In the four-page letter, Hulsey and Fritts urged TBI Director David Rausch to end the Millersville investigation and return all evidence seized during a Sept. 4 raid of the police department and the home of Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

“Doing so would not only be the right course of action, but it would also help preserve the integrity of the TBI and avoid unnecessary political fallout," the letter concluded.

Sexton said, "You can express yourself differently for disagreement than using the phrase 'political fallout' if you don't stop your investigation." NewsChannel 5 questioned whether it was proper for them to voice any opinion on a pending criminal investigation.

"Well, I mean, I think sometimes you can, people all the time say, 'Hey, can I talk to you about this, what's going on here?'" Sexton answered.

Hulsey has said in a statement that it was not his intent to interfere in the Millersville investigation, which is what the speaker said his committee chairman told him.

"I think he probably was thinking he had moved in a different direction than how I think people are interpreting the letter," Sexton said, noting that Hulsey is a retired law enforcement officer.

Across the aisle, there were other opinions.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, the Knoxville Democrat who's currently running for U.S. Senate, wrote on X: "No one is misinterpreting the letter, it is clear, and those two reps appear to have violated our ethics code." She added, "This is how bullies operate."

Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville agreed.

"Political interference or retribution for an investigation ... is a line that absolutely shouldn’t be crossed," the Nashville Democrat posted on X.

And House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville questioned whether Sexton should remove Hulsey from his position of chairman of the committee.

"Does this guy deserve to continue serving as chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee — someone who abused their power in this way?" Clemmons asked.

Sexton suggested Clemmons was being hypocritical.

"Well, we felt the same way when we put the Tennessee Three up for a vote and he didn't think that rose to the level to remove them from the General Assembly or even take them off committees," the speaker said.

As for Shawn Taylor's bizarre claims that some TBI higher-ups are in cahoots with demonic forces, Sexton agreed, "Yeah, that sounds crazy."

And the House Speaker said he fully supports TBI Director David Rausch and his agency pursuing their investigations wherever the facts may lead.

"They are professionals. We need to let them do their jobs, and then we'll find out what happens at the end when they conclude it."

Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com

