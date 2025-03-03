Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, March 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Recovery ongoing in Middle Tennessee five years after March 3 tornadoes

Monday marks a somber day for many in Middle Tennessee marking the five year anniversary of the March 3, 2020 tornadoes.

25 people lost their lives when the series of tornadoes swept across the mid-state.

With egg prices on the rise, are backyard chickens the key to an affordable supply?

We've all seen the high price of eggs at the grocery store. In February, eggs hit an all-time high of $8.12 per dozen! And according to the USDA, prices could climb another 20% this year.

Right now, everyone's looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to eggs.

Elon Musk's DOGE website lists Nashville Social Security office among cuts

Elon Musk's efforts to slash federal spending may be taking aim at a Nashville office that serves thousands of retirees, people with disabilities and children who have lost parents.

The website for Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) lists anticipated savings for the Social Security Administration to be achieved by closing an office in Nashville.