Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, January 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

East Nashville residents question sledding shutdown at Shelby Park's golf course

People in East Nashville are still trying to figure out why they were asked to leave Shelby Golf Course while enjoying the snow.

Community members said sledding on the course has been a tradition because the hills are perfect for sledding and safe.

Millersville detectives, facing TBI investigation, take aim at whistleblower in federal lawsuit

Two detectives from the embattled Millersville Police Department have filed a federal lawsuit against a whistleblower who secretly recorded a child predator sting run by the agency and provided the videos to NewsChannel 5.

The 130-page lawsuit was filed late Monday on behalf of detectives Todd Dorris and Michael Candler against Kim Kelley, the human trafficking activist who recorded the videos and provided them to NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

The Factory in Franklin was approved for expansion. Neighbors have concerns.

The Factory in Franklin is growing and has undergone revitalization during the last 12 months.

The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance to build a small parking lot there to help with the growing popularity.