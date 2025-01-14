Millersville detectives, facing TBI investigation, take aim at whistleblower in federal lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two detectives from the embattled Millersville Police Department have filed a federal lawsuit against a whistleblower who secretly recorded a child predator sting run by the agency and provided the videos to NewsChannel 5.

The 130-page lawsuit was filed late Monday on behalf of detectives Todd Dorris and Michael Candler against Kim Kelley, the human trafficking activist who recorded the videos and provided them to NewsChannel 5 Investigates. It also names Kelley’s former associate, Phillip Drake, who was not utilized as a source for NewsChannel 5’s investigation.

Claiming defamation, misappropriation of trade secrets and other violations, the complaint accuses Kelley and Drake of “corporate espionage and unfair trade practices.”

“The Defendants intended their smear campaign and false narrative to generate online traffic to their monetized social media accounts and to promoted [sic] themselves, their businesses, and to solicit donations from unsuspecting viewers,” the complaint adds.

Reached for comment, Kelley was adamant that she had done nothing wrong.

“As a whistleblower exposing corruption and advocating for child safety, these baseless accusations and desperate attempts to discredit me only reinforce the systemic issues I’ve uncovered,” she said in a statement.

Facebook Photo posted by Shawn Taylor of planning meeting for the child-predator sting conducted inside his own garage. At left is detective Mike Candler. In center in gray jacket is attorney Bryant Kroll.

The lawsuit comes as Dorris, Candler and other police officials face scrutiny from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation whose agents raided Millersville police headquarters, as well as the home of former Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor, on Sept. 4.

It was filed by controversial attorney Bryant Kroll, who served as Millersville city attorney for much of 2024 and, by his own admission, faces numerous ethics complaints about his potential conflicts of interest. Kroll has denied any wrongdoing.

Much of Kroll’s complaint appears to be aimed at defending the efforts of Shawn Taylor, the conspiracy-minded figure who served as Millersville’s assistant police chief — and, like the so-called “conspiracy cop,” the lawsuit takes aim at Taylor’s perceived political enemies.

Bryan Staples/WTVF A TBI agent documents evidence inside a Millersville police vehicle during a search on Sept. 4, 2024.

It falsely claims the TBI conspired with NewsChannel 5 for a “coordinated publicity stunt” when agents raided Millersville police headquarters.

It accuses NewsChannel 5 Investigates of engaging in a “politically motivated attack campaign against Shawn Taylor and other Millersville officials.” And it alleges that the Sumner County judge who authorized the search of police offices had a conflict of interest.

Strangely, the lawsuit repeats claims that someone had shot up Taylor’s house in March 2023 with a 9 mm gun on the same day that Audrey Hale carried out a mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.

For reasons that are not clear, the complaint adds: “One of Hale’s weapons was also a 9 mm.”

Among the other curiosities, Kroll’s complaint accuses Kelley of revealing Candler’s “trade-secret identity” and jeopardizing his ability to work undercover by releasing video taken of him during that child predator sting without his consent.

In fact, Kroll himself had posed with Candler, Taylor and other participants in that operation for a selfie photo that was later distributed by Millersville police.

Submitted Millersville detective Mike Candler in secretly recorded video

Part of the TBI investigation focuses on the potential perjury by Dorris, who testified in Robertson County Circuit Court in the only case from the sting that resulted in an arrest. Tennessee law for such stings requires that any solicitations can only be prosecuted when law enforcement officers are the ones posing as a minor.

Last summer, Kelley told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that she and other volunteers with the nonprofit Veterans for Child Rescue were the ones doing the actual chatting. Videos supplied by Kelley, which include interactions with the detectives, corroborated her story.

But Dorris, testifying against suspect Henry Dean Jordan, claimed under oath that he and Candler “actually did all the typing and all the data entry,” that Veterans for Child Rescue was just present to provide advice about how to communicate with potential suspects.

The lawsuit, however, tells a different story.

“Volunteers could initially ‘chat’ with subjects to see how they reacted once the decoy profiles revealed they were 12 years of age,” the complaint says. “If the conversations turned ‘raunchy’ or veered into solicitation, volunteers were instructed to bring the phone to detectives to review and handle the solicitation.”

The lawsuit claims that, when Dorris testified that he and Candler did all the typing, he was only referring to the case involving Jordan.

File Millersville Detective Todd Dorris

Still, questions about the detective’s testimony have resulted in “the obstruction and dismissal of numerous criminal cases that were being investigated by Capt. Dorris and Det. Candler,” the lawsuit claims.

Prosecutors also dropped charges against Jordan, who the lawsuit claims — without evidence — was a “serial child rapist.”

NewsChannel 5 has not found any such history.

As for the secretly recorded video, the complaint claims that, after the child predator sting, Kim Kelley stayed overnight in the VRBO rental that had served as the base for operations.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Kim Kelley with Phil Williams

“She had an entire evening to herself inside the VRBO to record videos of herself and fabricate evidence that made it appear she was openly chatting with suspects on one of the Millersville Op Phones during the sting,” it says.

In fact, the videos provided to NewsChannel 5 Investigates clearly show her directly interacting with Millersville police officials and other members of the operation.

The lawsuit also includes salacious accusations that Kelley had solicited $35,000 from Veterans for Child Rescue “to purchase trafficked children as a means of ‘rescuing’ them from traffickers.” And it says that Drake, who introduced Kelley to NewsChannel 5 Investigates, has “claimed he was working as a ‘federal contractor’ for both the CIA and Mexican drug cartels and that he would intercept immigrants traveling to the U.S. Border from Mexico.”

“Drake claims that he, with the assistance of other ‘federal contractors’ separated children from their parents and then engaged in the systemic murder of over 5,000 child immigrants,” the complaint states.

Drake could not be reached for comment.