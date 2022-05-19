‘He’s dead:’ Riverdale High community in shock following shooting after graduation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Riverdale community is in shock after one person died and another was critically hurt in a shooting following high school graduation on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

Police have identified a person-of-interest but did not disclose the man’s identity. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim’s name, Sunny Gant, had been confirmed by NewsChannel 5. The person who survived the shooting was listed in critical but stable condition.

A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said Thursday the planned Blackman High School graduation will go on as planned at Murphy Center. There will be an increase in law enforcement.

However, Riverdale parent Jennifer Fleming said they’d feel safer if they had bags checked by security and metal detectors.

She was in the parking lot and witnessed the gunfire Wednesday evening.

“As I was waiting to get out there, because it took forever with all the chaos going on, these kids were saying, 'My friend was shot. He’s dead. He’s shot, and I was like whoa,'" Fleming said.

Fleming said people were running away from the tennis court area where the fatal shooting took place.

Her twins — Madison and Austin — were startled by the shooting. They’re going to graduate next year from Riverdale High School.

He’s still processing what happened.

“I’m like why are they running? Then I hear ‘bang bang bang,’ there more shots and I was like, ‘Ooo that’s gunshots,'" Austin Fleming said.

Austin Fleming, 17, showed NewsChannel 5 a Snapchat video that’s circulating where viewers can hear a verbal altercation around the time of the shooting.

“The family who went to celebrate their graduation, now they have to have the sadness on their shoulders of their friend or family getting shot," Fleming said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.