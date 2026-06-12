How big are Middle Tennessee's data centers? A look at facilities already operating

(WTVF) — As communities across Middle Tennessee push back against new data center projects, questions about the size and scale of the facilities have become a major part of the conversation.

In recent weeks, residents have opposed a planned data center next to the Nashville Zoo, while students, alumni and elected leaders have raised concerns about a planned data center at Fisk University. Communities including Coffee County, McMinnville and Cedar Hill have also approved temporary moratoriums on new data centers while local leaders consider potential regulations.

While many of the current debates center on future projects, data centers are already operating across Middle Tennessee in a wide range of sizes.

Largest data centers in the region

WTVF

The largest data center NewsChannel 5 identified in the region is a facility in Clarksville measuring nearly 1.44 million square feet.

Other large facilities include a planned 500,000-square-foot CSquare campus in Gallatin, a 285,000-square-foot facility in McMinnville and Meta's 276,000-square-foot data center in Gallatin.

How Nashville proposals compare

Several of the projects currently drawing public attention are smaller than some of the region's largest facilities.

Fisk University's proposed Innovation Center would include a 70,000-square-foot data center and 30,000 square feet of academic space. University leaders have said the project is intended to expand technology access and workforce development opportunities.

The proposed DC Blox facility near the Nashville Zoo would be approximately 69,220 square feet.

Existing data centers across Middle Tennessee

WTVF

Nashville

RadiusDC — 102,500 sq. ft.

EdgeConneX — 42,500 sq. ft.

Lumen (3 campuses) — 40,000 sq. ft. / 9,561 sq. ft. / 30,400 sq. ft.

Cogent — 27,502 sq. ft.

H5 — 19,700 sq. ft.

Scipio Technologies — 19,000 sq. ft.

DataBank — 11,000 sq. ft.

Windstream — 7,200 sq. ft.

Franklin/Cool Springs/Brentwood

Flexential (Franklin) — 80,726 sq. ft.

Flexential (Cool Springs) — 74,679 sq. ft.

TierPoint (Franklin) — 52,000 sq. ft.

Windstream (Brentwood) — 22,000 sq. ft.

Flexential (Brentwood) — 19,150 sq. ft.

Lumen (Berry Hill) — 2,500 sq. ft.

Gallatin

Meta — 276,000 sq. ft.

CSquare (Phase 1) — 82,000 sq. ft.

CSquare (full campus buildout) — 500,000 sq. ft.

Murfreesboro

Data Suites — 10,000 sq. ft.

McMinnville

Litewire — 285,000 sq. ft.

Related coverage: