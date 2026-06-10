Coffee County bans new data centers for one year

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday night, the Coffee County Commission approved a one-year moratorium on new data centers. The vote was unanimous with all 13 of the commissioners in attendance voting yes.

On social media, County Mayor Dennis Hunt explained he believed the Agricultural zoning district's language paved the way for data centers to move in. He said now that the temporary ban is in place, the Planning Commission will be able to review and propose changes to the county-wide zoning.

The City of McMinnville also passed a data center moratorium Tuesday night. The approval was met with applause from the crowd. The city's moratorium will last 18 months.

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