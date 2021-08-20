Infectious disease expert warns COVID-19 risks still exist in outdoor settings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Experts want people to know that outdoor events still provide opportunities for COVID-19 to spread.

They're not quite as high as indoor events, but there are risks -- whether that's catching a concert at Ascend Amphitheater, going to First Tennessee Park or Nissan Stadium.

Country music star Garth Brooks recently canceled the remaining dates in his tour, including his stop in Nashville. He said watching the new COVID wave made him realize he needed to do his part, which was to reschedule and start over when the wave was behind us.

More events and venues are requiring vaccination status or a negative test now -- from big events like Bonnaroo to smaller events held at the Bluebird Cafe, City Winery and Exit/In.

Experts urge people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to consider wearing a mask in large crowds.

“If you are outdoors, on top of each other to the point where you could actually smell someone smoking a cigarette or perhaps someone’s body odor, that’s really too close," said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joe Gastaldo. “If you are outdoors and you can’t physically distance and people are next to each other in a public situation, you should be wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status.”

Giant concert promoters like AEG Presents and Live Nation Entertainment have also rolled out a policy.

If you're attending any event, make sure to check to see what's in place before you go.



