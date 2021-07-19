Joe Clyde Daniels case: Krystal Daniels' trial set for February

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Krystal Daniels appeared in court Monday morning, where her trial was set for February 2022.

Judge David Wolfe said jury selection would begin on February 1, and the trial would begin once a jury is chosen. Additional motions hearings in the case were scheduled for September.

Today's court hearing comes a month after her husband, Joseph Daniels, was found guilty of murdering their 5-year-old son. Krystal Daniels faces one count of aggravated child neglect, a charge that carries a sentence of up to 25 years. Investigators said she didn't report the abuse or murder of her son despite having several chances.

Her oldest son testified in Joseph Daniels' trial last month, saying he and his mother both saw Joseph carry Joe Clyde's body outside.

Krystal initially told the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that she saw her husband standing over Joe Clyde beating him the night the child disappeared. But she later recanted that and did not testify against Joseph at his trial.

A gag order remains in place for Krystal's case.

Joe Clyde Daniels disappeared from his Dickson County home more than three years ago, but his body has never been found.

WTVF Joe Clyde Daniels

