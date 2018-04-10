Joseph, Krystal Daniels Appear In Court

DICKSON, Tenn. - The parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appeared in court for the first time since their arrest.
Both were arrested in the death of their son Joe Clyde. A massive search was conducted for days after his parents reported him missing, but that search was conducted in vain.
Joseph Daniels confessed to beating his son to death and his wife Krystal was arrested on child abuse and neglect charges.
Sources told NewsChannel 5 had to appear in juvenile court to be officially informed of an emergency dependent neglect petition likely filed by the Department of Children's Services on behalf of their other two children.