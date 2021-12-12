Watch
Kingston Springs, Dickson tornadoes confirmed as EF-2

The storm injured one person in Kingston Springs
WTVF
Damage in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021.
Kingston Springs damage
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 11:05:32-05

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — After surveying the damage, the Nashville Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Kingston Springs and Dickson during the weekend's storms.

The tornado was 400 yards wide in Kingston Springs. As a result, one person was injured. With 130 mph max winds, the tornado in Dickson was 500 yards wide.

West and Middle Tennessee were hit by two lines of severe weather Friday night and into Saturday morning. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated at a level three state of emergency.

The National Weather Service said this weather event set the record for the biggest tornado outbreak during the month of December in Tennessee's history.

