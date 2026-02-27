Looking back at Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's nearly 50 years in state politics, and who could take his place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) announced he will not seek re-election, ending a political career that has spanned nearly 50 years inside the state capitol.

McNally made the announcement on the Senate floor, describing the decision as difficult. "I've decided not to run for re-election in November. And it's partly due to my wife and my physical condition. We both realize that our paths are kind of short and this gives us more time to spend together," McNally said.

The news caught many lawmakers off guard. As recently as January, McNally had told me he was leaning toward running again. "Right now, I think I'm headed towards re-election. A lot depends on my health," McNally said.

State Sen. Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) said the announcement took him by surprise. "It just kind of sent a shock, reverberation all through the chamber this morning," Bailey said.

Half a century of service

McNally first made headlines in 1989 when he assisted the FBI in Operation Rocky Top, wearing a wire to gather evidence in a massive state corruption scheme involving bingo halls.

He was elected Speaker of the Senate by his colleagues in 2017, making him the second-highest ranking official in state government.

His tenure was not without controversy. In 2023, McNally faced a social media firestorm after making comments on a young gay man's Instagram account, despite having supported anti-LGBTQ legislation. When asked what people should take away from the posts, McNally said, "Well, I don't know they should take away a whole lot."

McNally ended up surviving a no-confidence vote from his colleagues.

Colleagues praise McNally's sacrifice and service

Following the retirement announcement, McNally's colleagues from both sides of the aisle praised his legacy. "A lot of us would like to see him — jealously would like to see him stick around for a while because he has so much to offer, but certainly a very well deserved retirement," Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said.

House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) pointed out that McNally has served in the legislature longer than some of his colleagues have been alive. "He's been an icon here at the state house," Lamberth said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) echoed that sentiment."He's left a long legacy of success," Sexton said.

Even members of the opposing party offered praise. Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville highlighted McNally's approach to bipartisan debate. "Under Lt. Gov. McNally's leadership, the Tennessee Senate remained a place where those disagreements were had respectfully and openly," Yarbro said. "Lots of citizens across Tennessee, even if they don’t think so, and even if they don’t know so, will miss actually having that leadership."

Governor Bill Lee and other state leaders released online statements about McNally's announcement. You can click to read them here.

Who could be the next Lieutenant Governor?

With McNally's departure, the question of who will serve as Tennessee's next lieutenant governor is already being asked. Tennessee voters do not directly elect the Lieutenant Governor. They are chosen by their Senate colleagues.

When I asked Sen. Jack Johnson directly if he wanted the job, he stopped short of a definitive answer. "You know there will be plenty of time to talk about that. We have weeks and months ahead," Johnson said.

Sen. Bailey was more direct when asked the same question. "Well I can't say that I don't. My first responsibility is winning my Senate race," Bailey said. "If the members of this chamber choose me to lead it, then I would be honored to do so," Bailey said.

Many other candidates could also express interest. The Senate Republican Caucus will pick their nominee for Lieutenant Governor in a November caucus meeting.

McNally didn't share who he would support as successor, during his remarks on the Senate floor. "I'm sure with the people that we have in this room that the right person will be elected," McNally said.

Lt. Gov. McNally slipped out early for a doctor's appointment before I had the chance to ask him additional questions about his decision. He will finish the remainder of this year in office. By the time he leaves the state Capitol, he will have spent 48 years as a House and Senate legislator and 10 years as Lieutenant Governor.

