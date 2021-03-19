Menu

March 19 COVID-19 update: TDH reports 1,997 new cases, 28 additional deaths

Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 17:40:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported an additional 1,997 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 798,621.

Of the total cases, 773,817 are now considered recovered. Twenty-eight additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,709 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 708 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

The state issued a correction after initially reporting only eight deaths rather than 28.

Metro Public Health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The department said five additional deaths were reported.

Today's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 92,607; 90,003 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,752 active cases.

Health officials said there have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- an 89-year-old man with a pending medical history, along with a 76-year-old woman and three 80-year-old men with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 767 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 852 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nashville will hold its mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium. It’ll be the largest COVID-19 vaccination event in Tennessee so far, according to Metro Health officials.

Read more: What to expect at Metro Health's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

Metro also said that beginning Saturday, the department will shift to providing daily COVID updates on Monday through Friday. COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays will be included on Monday’s report.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.7
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 664 calls on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Total number of cases: 92,607
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 62

Cases by sex
Male: 43,986
Female: 47,857
Unknown: 764

Cases by age

Unknown127
0-104,435
11-209,551
21-3025,797
31-4017,909
41-5012,257
51-6010,402
61-706,832
71-803,375
81+1,922
Total92,607
Inactive/Recovered90,003
Deaths852
Total active cases1,752

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

