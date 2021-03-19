March 19 COVID-19 update: TDH reports 1,997 new cases, 28 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported an additional 1,997 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 798,621.

Of the total cases, 773,817 are now considered recovered. Twenty-eight additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,709 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 708 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

The state issued a correction after initially reporting only eight deaths rather than 28.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 798,621 as of March 19, 2021 including 11,709 deaths, 708 current hospitalizations and 773,817 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.07%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/OdnCKDNupN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 19, 2021

This graphic for today’s COVID-19 case data has been corrected. We apologize for the inconvenience. For full data report, visit https://t.co/AerwGe01go. pic.twitter.com/Js4xYpgiSK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 19, 2021

Metro Public Health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The department said five additional deaths were reported.

Today's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 92,607; 90,003 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,752 active cases.

Health officials said there have been five new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- an 89-year-old man with a pending medical history, along with a 76-year-old woman and three 80-year-old men with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 767 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 852 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nashville will hold its mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium. It’ll be the largest COVID-19 vaccination event in Tennessee so far, according to Metro Health officials.

Those with an appointment for Saturday's mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their appointment. That will help us keep everything moving smoothly and will ensure we can vaccinate as many people as possible. pic.twitter.com/BEdvu6DSrx — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 18, 2021

Read more: What to expect at Metro Health's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

Metro also said that beginning Saturday, the department will shift to providing daily COVID updates on Monday through Friday. COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays will be included on Monday’s report.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.7

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 664 calls on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Total number of cases: 92,607

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 62

Cases by sex

Male: 43,986

Female: 47,857

Unknown: 764

Cases by age