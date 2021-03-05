March 5 COVID update: Dept. of Health reports 1,445 new cases and 33 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Health officials reported 1,445 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 780,894.

Of the total cases, 755,474 are now considered recovered while 13,886 remain active. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.21%.

Thirty-three additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,534 deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 821 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 780,894 as of March 5, 2021 including 11,534 deaths, 821 current hospitalizations and 755,474 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.21%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/1zSECIvEfs — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 5, 2021

Metro Public Health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. No additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,445; 88,004 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,797 active cases in Nashville.

As of today, 605 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 644 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The 644 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health which have not been confirmed by MPHD. An updated review process is now underway to reconcile those 195 reported deaths.

Starting Monday, Nashville will move to Phase 1c in its vaccinations plan. This includes people over the age of 16 who are considered high-risk in terms of health complications from the virus.

Today also marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Tennessee.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 21.4

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.5 -- the lowest it's been all year

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 908 calls on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,445

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 109

Cases by sex

Male: 42,882

Female: 46,799

Unknown: 764

Cases by age