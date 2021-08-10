Metro Schools students head back to class today; masks required indoors and on buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s big day for students at Metro Nashville Public Schools as they return to in-person learning, and protocols are in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the district decided to make masks a requirement inside schools and buses.

There were several meetings to discuss the policy, and ultimately, the school board decided to make them a requirement for everyone inside schools because the threat of the Delta variant, along with cases and hospitalizations growing in the state.

The policy was approved after Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued an Executive Order mandating masks in Metro Government facilities. It also aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending universal masking in all K-12 facilities.

OTHER PROTOCOLS IN PLACE

The district also plans to social distance when possible.

School nurses will continue to conduct contact tracing and will be able to conduct COVID rapid tests on an as-needed basis. Parents need to sign a permission form for their child to be tested.

A mask will not be required outdoors, and the district will continue to limit visitors, except those who are visiting for an educational purpose.

Metro Schools has also partnered with the Metro Public Health Department to offer vaccine clinics. There will be one today at MNPS English Learners office starting at 8 a.m. Right now, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 years and older.