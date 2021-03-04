March 4 COVID update: State reports lowest positivity rate of 2021 at 4.67%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reports a 4.67% COVID-19 positivity rate - the lowest the state has seen so far this year.
Health officials reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 779,449.
Of the total cases, 754,465 are now considered recovered while 13,483 remain active. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 4.67%.
Forty-two additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,501 deaths to the virus so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 864 current COVID-19 patients overnight.
Metro Public Health officials reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The department said two additional deaths were also reported.
This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,336. Of those, 87,883 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,809 active cases.
Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 91-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.
As of today, 605 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 644 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
The 644 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health which have not been confirmed by MPHD. An updated review process is now underway to reconcile those 195 reported deaths.
New cases per 100,000 people: 22.7
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.6 (lowest number since October)
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 14 percent
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 722 calls on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Total number of cases: 90,336
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 209
Cases by sex
Male: 42,827
Female: 46,746
Unknown: 763
Cases by age
|Unknown
|128
|0-10
|4,300
|11-20
|9,275
|21-30
|25,164
|31-40
|17,508
|41-50
|11,961
|51-60
|10,149
|61-70
|6,665
|71-80
|3,294
|81+
|1,892
|Total
|90,336
|Inactive/Recovered
|87,883
|Deaths
|644
|Total active cases
|1,809
This week's update comes as Metro increased capacity at bars and restaurants on Monday. Those businesses can also stay open until 1 a.m. As part of the updated health guidelines, capacity also increased for outdoor gatherings, live events, weddings and museums and other attractions like the Nashville Zoo.
Currently, Metro is scheduling COVID vaccination appointments for residents 65 and up. Starting next week, Metro is moving into Phase 1c, which includes high-risk residents ages 16 and up and pregnant women.
Click here to schedule an appointment.
