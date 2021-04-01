April 1COVID update: Metro reports 188 new cases, active cases at 1,867

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 94,557; 91,819 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,867.

As of today, 785 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 871 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro also gave its weekly COVID update today. Dr Alex Jahangir said nearly 28% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose, and they're hoping to reach Mayor John Cooper's goal of 50% by May 5.

On Wednesday, Metro announced that it's now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 and older at Music City Center. Health officials had originally expected to expand to 16 and over on April 5. However, after receiving additional doses of vaccine this week from the Tennessee Department of Health, the decision was made to start earlier.

Anyone under age 18 will be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.nashville.gov or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Health Department also offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.7

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 12 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 989 calls on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Total number of cases: 94,557

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 188

Cases by sex

Male: 44,938

Female: 48,841

Unknown: 778

Cases by age