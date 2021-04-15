Metro to give weekly COVID update for April 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials will give their weekly COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m.
Watch the briefing live below:
This week's update comes after Metro revealed it was easing some of its COVID restrictions this week. Mayor John Cooper announced the updates Wednesday, citing the city's growing vaccination numbers.
The following capacity increases go into effect Friday, April 16, at 12:01 a.m.
- Restaurants and bars can operate with up to 225 seated, socially-distanced patrons per floor
- Restaurants and bar hours will return to their normal 3 a.m. closing
- Gathering size and table seating will be increased to 15 with a maximum size of 25 if outside
- Outdoor arenas with controlled access will have a 40% capacity and indoor arenas will have a 33% capacity
- Maximum indoor event capacities will be increased to up to 3,000 with approval from the health department higher-risk events will be increased to 225.
MORE TENNESSEE COVID-19 COVERAGE
- April 14 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,208 new cases, 10 additional deaths
- Tennessee expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16+
- Nashville's COVID-19 testing centers to adjust operating hours; Antioch location to soon offer vaccines
- Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee now offering COVID-19 vaccines
- What to expect if you're getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Music City Center
- Nashville's mask mandate now in effect; here's what you need to know
- Donate to the COVID-19 Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
See all our coronavirus coverage here
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.