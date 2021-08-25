Mid-State businesses helping victims of Humphreys County flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members and volunteers continue to clean up and recover from the deadly flooding that struck parts of Middle Tennessee. Mid-State area businesses and organizations are aiding that recovery by finding different ways to give back.

The help is coming in the form of food, money and fundraisers -- signs of support for a community that has experienced a devastating few days.

Wat Amphawan of America, a Buddist temple in Murfeesboro, provided free food on Tuesday. According to their Facebook page, they planned to give out fried rice, egg rolls, chicken wings and Thai Tea.

"The news of this really hurt us here at Wat Amphawan of America, so we wanted to do something to help give back," the group posted on their Facebook page.

Food was also donated Tuesday from Nashdogs. In a video on their Facebook page, they said they gave away 250 hot dogs, and more were brought in. In total, they said about 400 meals were donated to the community.

Aside from food, other organizations and businesses are donating monetarily.

A local Nashville company, Project 615, created a t-shirt fundraiser. They are pre-selling shirts with the words "Heart For Tennessee" on the front. The proceeds will go to the Community Resource Center.

"Since this didn’t happen directly in Nashville, we wanted something that the community of Tennessee as a whole could get behind to really support the community of Waverly and those rural areas,” Owner Ryan Kroon said.

The shirts will be shipped out the week of September 13, but they currently are not putting a time frame on it in terms of fundraising. Following the Christmas Day bombing, a t-shirt to benefit those victims raised more than $53,000 in two months.

“When I was younger, I'd learned that if you have a community or some sort of fanbase do good with it, and so luckily we have this kind of massive community, fan base of people who like Project 615 and support our business, along with other things that come about, whether it's the tornado or the Christmas Day bombing and now the flooding and so we're just, we just want to use our platform to do good," Kroon said.

As of Wednesday, the current death count from the flooding is 18 people. Apex Bank announced they will make donations to the funerals of those who lost their lives due to the flood.

"Apex Bank will donate $2,500 towards the funeral expenses of each individual who lost their lives. The contribution will be sent directly to the respective funeral home," the organization said in a post online.

Donations have also made their way from across the globe to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"More than 2,100 generous individuals from across the country and around the world, including Canada, Switzerland, England and beyond, have made gifts in support of #TennesseeFlood Recovery," the organization wrote in Facebook post.

News Channel 5 has partnered with The Community Foundation and you can make a donation here.