Musicians to play benefit show tonight for Waverly flooding victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Musicians are coming together once again to support the Waverly community following devastating flooding last month.
On Thursday, songwriter Paul Overstreet is hosting a Waverly flood relief benefit show at the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville. Overstreet will be joined by other artists for a night of songs and entertainment, according to the Showroom's website.
"With a minimum donation of only $10 everyone can be part of a great cause and an historical musical event," the website said.
Attendees include: Jeffrey Steele, Lee Thomas Miller, Rory Feek, The Chatahoochies, Wendell Mobley, Jake Owen, Scotty Emerick, Even Stevens, Lee Greenwood, Ronnie McDowell, John Berry and more.
"All proceeds from admissions and all additional donations collected will be given to the United Way of Humphreys County Flood Relief Fund," according to the website.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.
