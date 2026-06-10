NAACP files motion to block new Tenn. map as state Democrats dismiss their lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NAACP filed for a preliminary injunction to block Tennessee’s new congressional map that was drawn and approved in a matter of days last month during a special legislative session.

The motion seeks for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee to stop the implementation of the map before the 2026 elections because the organization argues the map is in violation of the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments.

“Tennessee lawmakers saw Black political power and made a calculated decision to dismantle it. They rigged the system and diluted our community’s voting power. We will not allow officials to cheat and silence our voices. We’ll fight this injustice in every courtroom necessary," said Derrick Johnson, President of the NAACP said in a statement.

This action comes as Tennessee Democrats dismissed their lawsuit challenging the state's new congressional map. Democrats were looking for expedited relief ahead of the 2026 voting cycle, but were denied.

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