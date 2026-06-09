Tennessee Democrats voluntarily dismiss redistricting lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Democratic Party and several plaintiffs have voluntarily dismissed a federal lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s newly redrawn congressional maps.

According to court documents filed Monday, plaintiffs including the Tennessee Democratic Party, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, state Rep. Justin Pearson and several Tennessee voters filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The lawsuit named Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins as defendants.

The legal challenge was filed in May after Tennessee Republicans approved new congressional district maps during a special legislative session. Democrats argued the maps unlawfully dismantled a majority-Black district, diluted Black voting power and created confusion ahead of the 2026 elections.

At the time, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell called the redistricting effort “racist” and “reckless,” saying Democrats would fight the maps “at the polls, in the courts, and in the streets.”

The lawsuit also argued the state’s changes came too close to the August primary elections and could create problems for election officials and overseas military voters.

The redistricting fight sparked protests inside the Tennessee Capitol during the special session. Following those demonstrations, Tennessee House Democrats were removed from committee and subcommittee assignments through November 2026 after Republican leadership accused them of disrupting proceedings.

Chief U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. signed an order Tuesday dismissing the case without prejudice and directing the clerk to close the file.

A dismissal without prejudice means the claims could potentially be refiled in the future.

The notice of dismissal was filed June 8.