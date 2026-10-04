Nashville Symphony season to resume, furloughed staff and musicians to return after $10M Oracle investment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The music at the Nashville Symphony will play on after a $10 million investment from tech giant Oracle, according to a Sunday announcement.

The symphony had announced on Monday it would be suspending much of its remaining season and furloughing musicians and staff amid "financial emergency." The symphony's president and CEO stepped down shortly after.

The new strategic partnership with Oracle will allow the symphony to meet its "immediate financial needs," move forward with the 2026-27 season and bring back furloughed musicians and full-time staff, according to a Sunday release.

“Oracle’s commitment is a lifeline for the Nashville Symphony and the community we serve,” Mark Tillinger, newly appointed president and CEO of the Nashville Symphony, said in the release. “Oracle’s partnership gives us the ability to bring our musicians and our music back to the stage, and it gives us momentum as we build toward a stronger, more sustainable long-term future. We’re immensely grateful for Oracle’s belief in the Nashville Symphony.”

Twenty-seven staff positions and 77 orchestra members were set to be furloughed effective Oct. 18.

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The software and AI company is currently building a new headquarters on Nashville's East Bank.

“Nashville is a city that understands how music can bring people together,” said Clay Magouyrk, CEO of Oracle. “We are part of this community and understand how important cultural institutions like this are to the residents of Nashville. As Oracle builds its new headquarters on Nashville’s East Bank, we are here to help solve the community’s problems and ensure Nashville remains a vibrant place to live and work for generations to come.”