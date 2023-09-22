Alive Hospice Board adds four members, all who fought to 'Keep Alive Alive'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a grassroots effort to keep Nashville's Alive Hospice from being sold to a for-profit company, the Alive Board of Directors is adding four new members, all of whom were leaders of the "Keep Alive Alive" movement.

Dr. David Barton and Lynn Barton, the founders of Alive, have rejoined the board, as have Susan Simons and Denise Alper, who also previously served on Alive's Board.

The four spoke out against the rumored sale earlier this year as their group Keep Alive Alive called on the Board to keep the nearly 50-year-old organization a nonprofit.

The proposed sale was finally called off in June after what board members described as overwhelming community support for keeping Alive as it is. The returning board members say they are hoping to help to restore longtime donors' faith in the organization.

