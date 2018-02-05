Mayor Megan Barry Makes 1st Appearance Since Admitting Affair

9:21 AM, Feb 5, 2018
Photo: Bishop Joseph Walker (Instagram) 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Less than a week after admitting to an extra-marital affair with her police security guard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry made her first public appearance.

Barry visited Mt. Zion Baptist Church Sunday morning, where Bishop Joseph Walker welcomed her from the pulpit.  

He later posted on social media he is thankful to pastor one of the “most loving, non-judgmental and compassionate congregations.”

Last week, Mayor Barry admitted to a two-year affair with retired Metro Police Sgt. Robert Forrest. She has refused calls to resign.

