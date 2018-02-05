Mayor Megan Barry Makes 1st Appearance Since Admitting Affair

Mostly Cloudy
Photo: Bishop Joseph Walker (Instagram)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Less than a week after admitting to an extra-marital affair with her police security guard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry made her first public appearance.
Barry visited Mt. Zion Baptist Church Sunday morning, where Bishop Joseph Walker welcomed her from the pulpit.
I'm so thankful that I Pastor one of the most loving, non-judgemental and compassionate congregations on the planet. It was my honor to lead thousands in worship @mtzionnashville to pray for our Mayor @mayormeganbarry and all those who are hurting. Nashville is an amazing city filled with flawed people serving a forgiving God! @mtzionanywhere @mzcmnashville @youngadult_mtz @fgbcf @drstephwalker #iwoulddothesameforyou #wearebettertogether #godlovesyouflawsandall #nojudgementzone
A post shared by @ josephwalker3 on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:06pm PST
He later posted on social media he is thankful to pastor one of the “most loving, non-judgmental and compassionate congregations.”
Last week, Mayor Barry admitted to a two-year affair with retired Metro Police Sgt. Robert Forrest. She has refused calls to resign.
