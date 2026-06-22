He despises Jews, admires Hitler—Now, he's starring in videos for a Tenn. candidate for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He calls Jews “a malevolent force throughout history,” praises Adolf Hitler as “a great man,” and urges Black Americans to “return to Africa.”

Despite that history of hateful comments, he has now become the star of a pair of social-media videos for Tennessee Republican candidate for governor Monty Fritts.

Still, Dane Chisholm, 28, of Rogersville, Tenn., is completely unapologetic about his controversial views.

“For the soft and fake ‘Conservatives’ who worry about being called homophobic, racist or Nazi … go sit quietly in a corner,” Chisholm wrote in a June 20 post on X.

“The real Christian men – who will save this world – are going to start handling things.”

Related: Tennessee GOP governor candidate says he would ban Islam, outlaw same-sex marriage

Fritts, who is running an unapologetically Christian nationalist campaign, did not respond to a text from NewsChannel 5 Investigates about the star of his social-media posts.

Reached by phone, Chisholm insisted he was not paid for the videos; instead, he said he produced them as part of Fritts’ team of volunteer campaign workers.

“Do I think my words are going to hurt Monty? No,” Chisholm added. “I’m sure there are surface-level thinkers and voters who were probably going to vote the other way anyway. But the idea that an individual separate from him has ‘controversial takes,’ I can’t imagine that goes very far.”

Chisholm appears in the two social-media videos, interviewing voters on the streets of Knoxville in one and chatting with Young Republicans after a forum in another.

View one of the Fritts campaign videos below:

The consensus is clear — Tennesseans want to see a debate!



No more hiding behind scripted ads and lobbyist cash.



We want real talk on killing wasteful spending, protecting our farms and families, locking down the border, and fighting for actual conservative values.



We're… pic.twitter.com/y0M2xsmc0a — Monty Fritts (@MontyFritts4TN) June 9, 2026

In the videos, Chisholm wears an America First cap with the initials “NJF” – for America First founder Nicholas J. Fuentes – on the back.

Fuentes is the white-nationalist, antisemitic figure whose followers are known as Groypers. Despite the Jewish genocide, Fuentes has called Hitler “cool” and argued that “what Hitler represents is if white people didn't give a f--k."

On X, Dane Chisholm describes himself as a Christian who “fearlessly speak[s] the truth.”

And Monty Fritts, the candidate for governor, follows him.

"There's lots of clues that we've been lied to tremendously about who Hitler was,” Chisholm said in a video posted on Easter comparing the Nazi leader to Jesus.

In another post, he wrote: "Hitler was a great man. We've been lied to, we know it."

WTVF Dane Chisholm video and post about Adolf Hitler

He has argued that Hitler’s actions "were justified by the necessity of security or defense of his people, to which Jews were internationally plotting to destroy."

In other posts, he has argued:



COVID was part of a Jewish plot,

“The jews [sic] did kill Jesus Christ, and they have been a malevolent force throughout history," and

"Jews only lie when they breathe."

In a reply to another X account, Chisholm demanded: “shut up jew rat."

And while he was cordial to a group of young African-American men in one of the videos for Monty Fritts, NewsChannel 5 Investigates found a post where Chisholmreferred to Black people with a shortened version of the n-word and called them "f--king monkeys"

"Don't forget,” he added, “this racial-tension s--- show is only a created distraction by the Jewish ran [sic] and owned press and socials to distract you from their jew [sic] crimes and subversion."

X/screenshot Dane Chisholm post about Black people and Jews

In a recent interview, Fritts sought to distance himself from some Christian nationalists who have praised Hitler as a much-needed Christian prince.

"You'll never hear from me that Adolf Hitler was a good guy,” Fritts said. “You'll never hear that from me. I think he got what he deserved."

This controversy follows Fritts' appearance back in December on a podcast hosted by Stew Peters, who has been described by the ADL as “a far-right conspiracy theorist, Christian nationalist and prolific antisemite.”

During that show, Peters acknowledged that Fritts might be opening himself up to criticism.

“You'll have to understand that I'm toxic. You'll probably get a hit piece written about you just for appearing on my show,” he added.

Peters has called for what he calls the “final solution” to deport all Jews from America.

Still, when pressed about that appearance, Fritts insisted he had not made a mistake by engaging with the man known for his hatred of Jews.

“You and I aren't gonna agree on everything, Phil – we don't have to,” the candidate said. “That's the beauty about being in America and in Tennessee, is we can have divergent opinions on stuff and still have respect for one another."