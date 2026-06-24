'I'm a Jew': Antisemitic mailer sparks blowup inside local Republican Party in Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial mailer sent out by a Young Republican sparked a clash this week at a county party meeting between that activist and a veteran lawmaker over the direction of the GOP.
That mailer, which invoked antisemitic tropes, led a conservative Republican lawmaker to reveal his own family’s history as he pleaded for the party to take a stand against that hate.
"I’m a Jew, I’m an Ashkenazi Jew,” said state Rep. Scott Cepicky of Culleoka. “My family left Israel, moved to Central Europe. In the 30s, you know what happened in Central Europe with Jews. My family immigrated to the United States."
On his legislative website, Cepicky identifies as a member of the conservative Church of Christ.
The blowup was sparked after Columbia, Tenn., Republican activist Austin Lee sent out a mailer urging recipients to “Support Austin Lee. Join the Maury County Young Republicans.”
Lee’s bio on X simply reads: “Save White America.”
Among the bullet points listed on the mailer, it says: “Stop the Great Replacement.” That conspiracy theory alleges that Jews are trying to replace white people in America.
Other bullet points included are: “Expel the invader, Punish the traitor, Ban Islam and Hinduism, No wars for Jews and Men in charge.”
Lee himself posted video from the Maury County Republican Party meeting where Cepicky told attendees that he had turned the mailer over to the state attorney general.
“We’re going to pursue the law on these individuals to the nth degree because…” Cepicky began.
Lee stood up and interjected, "Hey, I'm right here, sir. I sent that. So, I'll make it, I'll make it pretty straightforward for you."
It is not clear what law Cepicky believes may have been broken. He did not respond to NewsChannel 5’s request for comment.
At that point in the exchange, Cepicky invoked his Jewish heritage, as well as Adolf Hitler's slaughter of millions of Jews and other people whom he deemed to be less than human.
"In the 1930s, this rhetoric was espoused in Europe…," Cepicky began.
The Young Republican activist interrupted, “It was right then, and it is right now. We will not fight wars for you. We will not fight wars for you."
A woman in the audience called out, "Will somebody remove this gentleman?"
"He’s talking about me,” Lee replied.
" I understand. Can we get him removed?” the woman answered, continuing: “ I am not a Jew, but I am with you. This is unacceptable.”
Again, Lee called out: “No.”
“We need to have civil debate in this country,” the woman insisted.
The video shows that two older men came over to Lee and threatened to “call the sheriff” if he persisted.
In an emotional plea, Cepicky told of his own father having fought in World War II and challenged members of his own party to take a stand against such hate.
" And, by golly, in Maury County, you gotta stand up,” the Republican lawmaker continued.
“You gotta take a stand against this stuff. This is an idea that gains traction and destroys. This doesn't unite us, ‘we the people.’ It doesn't say ‘we, the white people.’ Or ‘we, the Christians.’ Or ‘we, the Jews.’ It says ‘we, the people.’"
Lee's video shows some members of the audience gave Cepicky a standing ovation after his remarks. Sheriff's deputies later showed up and asked Lee to leave the event.
The Tennessee Young Republicans Federation later issued a statement, saying that the use of its logo for the mailer was not approved and that the views “DO NOT constitute the views or an official position” of the group.
Maury County Republican Chair Jason Gilliam was more blunt in a statement posted to Facebook.
“We do not condone the hate conveyed in the mailer that was sent out to young men in our community,” Gilliam said. “The MCGOP will support any effort assuring that these people are held accountable for such disgusting behavior.”
This follows NewsChannel 5’s recent revelation about a man starring in social media videos for GOP candidate for governor Monty Fritts.
Related: He despises Jews, admires Hitler—Now, he's starring in videos for a Tenn. candidate for governor
That man, Dane Chisholm, recorded an Easter video comparing Hitler to Jesus. He also posted, "Hitler was a great man. We've been lied to, we know it."
Monty Fritts, the GOP candidate for governor, has refused to disavow him.
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