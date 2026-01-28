Neo-Nazis busted as part of plot to create paramilitary team to take out 'high-value targets,' FBI says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two white supremacists, both with connections to a Tennessee-based neo-Nazi network, now face federal charges, accused of attempting to create a paramilitary unit capable of taking out "high-value targets."
Aiden Daniel Cuevas, 20, and Andrew Cole Nary, 23, are being held in separate northern Alabama jails after being arrested Jan. 20 by the FBI. Following a year-long undercover investigation, both men were charged with conspiracy to traffic illegal firearms, including fully automatic machine guns with obliterated serial numbers.
A sworn affidavit by an FBI task force officer also points to the involvement of neo-Nazis Aiden Stamper, 20, and Logan Gulbranson, 19, in the plot. Both have ties to a neo-Nazi group known as the Tennessee Active Club, although neither has been charged at this point. NewsChannel 5 Investigates could not reach them for comment.
The charges, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, were first reported by investigative reporter Jordan Green and Raw Story.
According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, Cuevas met with an FBI undercover employee in Madison County, Ala., on June 21, 2025, to request assistance with paramilitary training.
"Cuevas discussed wanting Close Quarters Battle and Urban Terrorism Training with advanced training on taking out 'high value targets," the complaint continues, although it does not identify those possible targets. "Cuevas stated he and others wanted to be trained and ready within a year or two."
The undercover employee "discussed providing weapons, ammunition, and a location for the training."
A month later, Cuevas and Stamper met with the FBI undercover employee about the paramilitary training, with Cuevas expressing concern about the "Feds snooping around." Stamper, according to the complaint, said he "had bought an AR-15 off the street and converted it into a fully automatic firearm."
Stamper was previously implicated in the 2023 spray painting of swastikas and other hate messages on homes in Nashville's Sylvan Park neighborhood.
The federal complaint states that, during a September 2025 meeting, Cuevas claimed that "he had a contact who could make weapons," as well as another contact in Texas "who could provide suppressors and drones."
On Dec. 3, 2025, Cuevas met with the FBI undercover employee about moving forward with the paramilitary urban assault training. The suspect wanted the operative to provide the equipment, weapons and a training location.
Cuevas indicated that the guns and training were for himself, Nary and Logan Gulbranson, the complaint says.
Gulbranson was one of the neo-Nazis who provided security for Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson at a candidates forum in October 2023.
An acolyte of Tennessee Active Club founder Sean Kauffmann, Gulbranson – who was 17 at the time – wore a mask at the event, but later emailed a photo of himself to NewsChannel 5. Those photos showed Gulbranson with a swastika tattooed on his chest, giving a Nazi salute.
"I'm the one who was masked up at the city hall," Gulbranson emailed. "Post this on your story, you f--kin' kike bastard."
According to the recently filed complaint, after the undercover operative quoted prices of $300 each for rifles and $200 for pistols, Cuevas agreed to pay cash for three of each. The firearms were to be delivered to an unidentified location in Ardmore, Tenn.
Cuevas "considers this location a 'safe place' to conduct a covert operation, and the location was near where Cuevas had previously stood guard over what he believed to be a trailer of illegal weapons and explosives on June 27, 2025," the complaint says.
On Jan. 12, Cuevas and Nary delivered $1,000 cash, expecting that both would receive a fully automated rifle and a Glock-style pistol with obliterated serial numbers. The next day, Cuevas provided an additional $500 for two weapons for Gulbranson.
Cuevas and Nary were arrested after Cuevas showed up at the meeting location in Ardmore where, according to the complaint, he took possession of three fully automatic rifles and three Glock-style pistols, all with obliterated serial numbers.
Filings in the federal court system indicate that the two men were scheduled to have detention hearings on Jan. 23, although the system does not contain any rulings from the magistrate judge.
