NewsChannel 5 receives Peabody Award, one of journalism's highest honors, for second year in a row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second consecutive year, NewsChannel 5 has received one of journalism's highest honors, the coveted George Foster Peabody Award.

The entry, titled "Confronting Hate," is part of NewsChannel 5's continuing "Hate Comes to Main Street" investigation of neo-Nazi agitators, white Christian nationalists and QAnon conspiracy theorists in Tennessee. The nearly two-year project has been led by chief investigative reporter Phil Williams and photojournalist/editor Bryan Staples.

It is the fifth Peabody Award for Williams, the fourth for Staples and NewsChannel 5.

"Phil Williams of WTVF-NewsChannel 5 conducted extensive investigations into the rise of right-wing extremism in Tennessee, uncovering the influence of neo-Nazis and white Christian nationalists, all while facing targeted harassment online," the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors commented in their announcement.

"His impactful reporting not only highlighted a pressing issue in American politics but also led to a state investigation into a local police official promoting conspiracy theories."

Bryan Staples/WTVF Phil Williams confronts neo-Nazis outside Nashville's historic courthouse

Assistant news director Michelle Bonnett supervised the project. Sandy Boonstra is news director. Richard Eller is station manager. Lyn Plantinga is general manager.

Photojournalist Mike Rose and Catherine Steward also contributed.

Click here to read the list of winners.

The NewsChannel 5 team received a Peabody Award last year for the first phase of the "Hate Comes to Main Street" investigation.Those stories focused on the campaign of Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson, including her ties to white supremacists.

Continuing with more than two dozen individual stories in 2024, the "Confronting Hate" reports confronted the political extremism that has infected public life in Tennessee. Those stories led to a criminal probe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into misconduct inside a local police department headed by a QAnon-aligned assistant chief.

Among the highlights of the investigation:



Chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming.

“The winners of the 85th annual Peabody Awards encompass a wide range of contemporary and historical issues, including the war in Gaza, rural healthcare, a focus on disabilities, authoritarianism, and sexual violence,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody.

“Whether enlightening audiences on global issues or bringing a smile and sense of community through thoughtful entertainment, these works deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

The winners of the 85th annual Peabody Awards will be celebrated on Sunday, June 1 at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

Earlier this year, Williams and NewsChannel 5 were awarded the prestigious duPont-Columbia Award for the same project.