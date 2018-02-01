Wedding Photographer Arrested On Theft Charges, Accused Of Stealing From Brides

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A wedding photographer, the subject of a recent NewsChannel 5 investigation, has now been arrested on theft charges after failing to show up for weddings.

Nikki Grissom, who also goes by Kristen, was taken to jail over the weekend on warrants accusing her of stealing from brides on their wedding day.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first told you about Grissom last fall after brides and their mothers said they'd hired the Rutherford County woman to shoot their weddings, but they never got their pictures from her, and, in some cases, Grisson never showed up at the ceremony.

Murfreesboro Police opened a case soon after our initial stories.

Grissom hasn't been allowed to bond out on the theft charges because she was already out on bond when she was taken into custody for another arrest earlier this month on drug charges.

