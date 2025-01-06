New filings point to widening House ethics investigation of Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, watchdog says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent release from the U.S. House Ethics Committee points to a worsening legal situation for Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, who now faces a congressional investigation into a $320,000 campaign contribution that he appears to have completely fabricated.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first exposed that discrepancy more than a year ago.

The day after New Year's Day, the ethics committee released a report that, at first blush, appeared to be just a recommendation for an investigation into those allegations against the Maury County Republican.

But a closer reading reveals that Ogles is already facing that investigation.

"The public really should know that this was a likely serious violation. There is substantial evidence to believe these violations occurred," said Danielle Caputo, ethics legal counsel with the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. The center filed an ethics complaint against Ogles following an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation.

WTVF Phil Williams with Danielle Caputo, Campaign Legal Center

That investigation first exposed Ogles' misrepresentations about his educational and professional credentials, later raising questions about the thousands of dollars he raised for a children's burial garden that was never built.

All of which led to questions we uncovered about the $320,000 that Ogles reported having personally loaned his campaign back in 2022 — even though Ogles' personal financial disclosures did not reveal him having that kind of money.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee released the report where the Office of Congressional Ethics had investigated and concluded in August that "Rep. Ogles Reported Loaning His Campaign $320,000 — But He Never Loaned His Campaign That Amount."

The preliminary report indicates that Ogles refused to cooperate with the investigation, as did a number of close associates, and it recommended that they be subpoenaed and forced to testify or provide relevant records to the committee.

AP Photo Andy Ogles and George Santos confer with Matt Gaetz during the debate over the House speakership

"This a concerning instance of a member of Congress appearing to lie on his financial disclosure reports, his campaign committee reports, to both Congress and the Federal Election Commission," Caputo said.

Rather than dismissing the complaint against Ogles, the ethics committee announced that it had decided on Nov. 18 to "extend the Committee's review of the matter."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Caputo, "So this is telling us that there actually is a House ethics investigation?"

"Yes," she agreed. "So the House Ethics Committee has specifically stated themselves that they are investigating."

The new documents reveal that investigators interviewed Ogles' campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler and chief of staff Grant Henry, who both claimed to be in the dark about the congressman's finances.

"I work with two dozen congressmen, five senators. He's the only one that I don't have access to his bank account," Datwyler testified.

Caputo's reaction?

"There is clearly something happening here that's interesting that both the treasurer and the campaign manager aren't really aware or apprised of what's happening here, having to take the word of the congressman himself."

Behind the scenes, Ogles' team was lashing out at NewsChannel 5's reporting about the questionable $320,000 contribution.

U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics Text messages from Grant Henry, chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles

The report includes Henry's text message to someone that, "The liar Phil is at it again."

"Phil is essentially a narcissist with borderline sociopathic tendencies," Henry said in another message."

Henry added, "He leaches from anything that will get his own name in the headlines."

In truth, Caputo said, "The fact that the process is moving forward is quite significant."

She noted that the ethics committee could have released the report with a finding that it had no further cause to proceed.

"Generally speaking, the House Ethics Committee saw the report, started to conduct their own investigation and seemingly saw that there was something significant here and now are continuing their investigation further."

In their announcement, the ethics committee indicated it would not comment until it next makes a decision on how to proceed.

We are told that could take months.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates' previous reporting:

FBI agents execute search warrant on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles

Ogles admits his claims to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true

So where did Andy Ogles get $320,000 for his campaign?

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles faces ethics complaint, comparison to George Santos

What did Andy Ogles do with nearly $25,000 meant for child burial garden?

Was nearly $25,000 not enough for a children's burial garden?

Economist, cop, international sex crimes expert? The stories of Congressman Andy Ogles

Congressman Andy Ogles, graduate of respected Vanderbilt, Dartmouth business schools? Not really

My body of work speaks for itself,' Tennessee Andy Ogles says

Andy Ogles didn't want you to see his college transcript! We got it anyway

Questions mount about Ogles' claims to be successful business leader

Freshman GOP congressman ignores federal disclosure law