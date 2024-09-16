Congressman Andy Ogles amends financial disclosures following questions by NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost 10 months after NewsChannel 5 first raised questions about Andy Ogles' personal finances, the Republican congressman has amended his personal financial disclosures filed with the U.S. House of Representatives.

For the first time in disclosures submitted Friday, Ogles acknowledged the $700,000 line of credit discovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates. Property records show the loan with FirstBank was taken out in 2022 with the Maury County Republican's in-laws co-signing.

In addition, Ogles disclosed a bank account with First Horizon Bank with assets in a broad category of $50,001-$100,000.

All of this follows a NewsChannel 5 investigation in November 2023 that raised questions about Ogles' claims to have personally loaned $320,000 to his campaign in 2022 during his first run for the 5th District congressional seat. Ogles' personal financial disclosures did not reflect the ability to loan his campaign such a large amount.

This past May, Ogles amended his campaign financial reports, admitting that he had only loaned the campaign $20,000.

In August, following another report by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Ogles acknowledged that FBI agents had executed a search warrant to seize his personal cell phone as part of some unspecified investigation.

At the time, Ogles insisted in a statement that he was "confident all involved will conclude that the reporting discrepancies were based on honest mistakes, and nothing more."

Ogles made the new disclosures in a late-filed report for 2023, as well as an amendment of his reporting for 2022.

Those disclosures were first reported by the Nashville Banner.

My previous reporting

FBI agents execute search warrant on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles

Ogles admits his claims to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true

So where did Andy Ogles get $320,000 for his campaign?

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles faces ethics complaint, comparison to George Santos

What did Andy Ogles do with nearly $25,000 meant for child burial garden?

Was nearly $25,000 not enough for a children's burial garden?

Economist, cop, international sex crimes expert? The stories of Congressman Andy Ogles

Congressman Andy Ogles, graduate of respected Vanderbilt, Dartmouth business schools? Not really

My body of work speaks for itself,' Tennessee Andy Ogles says

Andy Ogles didn't want you to see his college transcript! We got it anyway

Questions mount about Ogles' claims to be successful business leader

Freshman GOP congressman ignores federal disclosure law

