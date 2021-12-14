Operation BBQ Relief serves Kentucky storm victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — A nonprofit founded to help storm victims is now helping those affected in tornado stricken areas in Kentucky.

The effort will provide hot BBQ meals daily at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1208C Paris Rd., Mayfield, Kentucky.

Operation BBQ Relief — founded in May 2011 in response to Joplin, Missouri, tornadoes — has competitive pitmasters and grillmasters from eight states to answer the call to feed displaced families and first responders. During that time, they served more than 120,000 meals in a 13-day period.

Since that time, the nonprofit helped 80 other storm ravaged areas, serving 9.5 million meals in 30 states.

Organizers said the mission of Operation BBQ Relief will continue as natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and fires continue to disrupt and destroy communities. Operation BBQ Relief closely monitors impending natural disasters throughout the United States, staging and deploying assets to serve as soon as possible, usually within 24 to 48 hours.

If you need help

If your organization, church, or school is in need of meals, please call their food order hotline at 386-222-2756.

All meal orders need to be placed in increments of 50 - clamshells and utensils are not provided.

Meal orders need to be placed by 5 p.m. CST for the next day to be guaranteed.

Any orders placed “day of” will be filled accordingly to capacity that is already on the books.

Bulk Meal pick-up will be at Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 KY-131, Mayfield, KY 42066 with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m.