Polls Open For Nashville Vice Mayor Runoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Polls have opened as Nashville residents decide who will serve as vice mayor.

In March, Sheri Weiner was sworn in as acting vice mayor when David Briley took over as mayor upon Megan Barry's resignation.

Neither Weiner nor Jim Schulman earned enough of the vote on election day to win the race. Schulman earned 42 percent, while Weiner had 46 percent.

Thursday's election is the fifth one this year in Davidson County. This special election could cost up to $750,000.

Click here to find your polling location. Voters must have their state or federal photo ID. Polls close at 7 p.m.

