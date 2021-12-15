President Biden amends Kentucky disaster declaration to pay for more

KENTUCKY (WTVF) — President Joe Biden made additional disaster assistance available to Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding after catastrophic tornadoes touched down in mid-December.

Under the president’s major disaster declaration issued, the federal government made available for emergency work, hazard mitigation other needs assistance at 75% of the total eligible costs. Under the president's order today, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures — including direct federal assistance — increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period from the date of declaration.

The severe storms, which blew through the region on Friday evening and Saturday morning, are confirmed to have killed at least 88 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 74 of those fatalities occurred in his state, with victims ranging from 2 months to 98 years old.

The storms leveled entire communities and neighbors, with Beshear estimating that 1,000 homes in Kentucky were destroyed. Hundreds of people affected by the storms are currently seeking refuge in temporary housing in state parks.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide: