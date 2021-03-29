Menu

Rain totals from flooding event: Franklin, Clarkrange, Brentwood heaviest hit

Barbara Peck
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 20:32:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much of Middle Tennessee is still drying out after getting more than five inches of rain during Saturday night and Sunday morning's severe weather event.

The totals below in inches, and are the official numbers from the National Weather Service.

  • Franklin 8.65
  • Clarkrange 8.41
  • Brentwood 8.16
  • Elmwood 7.80
  • Fairview 7.83
  • Centerville 7.76
  • Christiana 7.28
  • Hermitage 7.16
  • Lebanon 7.05
  • Nashville Int Airport 7.01
  • Murfreesboro 7.00
  • Mount Juliet 6.88
  • Rock Vale 6.85
  • Belle Meade 6.73
  • Jamestown 6.59
  • Carthage 6.32
  • Cookeville 6.21
  • Lobelville 6.20
  • Spring Hill 5.98
  • Woodbury 5.88
  • Monterey 5.67
  • Pickett State Park 5.60
  • Cookeville 5.45
  • Allardt 5.39
  • Smithville 5.30
  • Gallatin 5.22
  • Dickson 5.26
  • Livingston 5.12
  • Byrdstown 5.09

