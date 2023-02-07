Report: Former La Vergne Police Chief was aware of sexual activity, received inappropriate content

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The hammer came down Monday after a second independent investigation was completed, leading to former La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis being fired.

When the disturbing department sex scandal broke last month Mayor Jason Cole said he had full confidence in the police department's leadership team and their ability to lead.

However, Mayor Cole said this yesterday.

“There aren’t words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders,” Cole said.

NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres requested an interview with the mayor, and he’s declined.

Now, we've obtained an exclusive copy of that damaging independent investigative report.

The report shows Chief Davis was aware of inappropriate sexual activity between officers, including superior officers and subordinates, as well as the shockingly widespread sharing within his Department of nude photos and videos of female officers.

Chief Davis admittedly received some of these inappropriate photographs and videos.

He never voluntarily disclosed doing so.

Chief Davis never reported this activity to the City's Human Resources Department, nor did he discipline any of the officers involved.

One final note: No one person is at fault for these events.

In this matter, however, NewsChannel 5's investigation found that one person possessed a unique combination of information, authority, responsibility and opportunity to change the course of these events.

And, that Chief Davis did not.