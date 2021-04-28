Self-defense instructor gives tips to escape after third student reports attempted abduction

WEST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are working to identify a man wanted for questioning in relation to an April 3 incident in which a 22-year-old Vanderbilt student was grabbed from behind.

The student told police she was walking on Grand Avenue earlier this month when the suspect started calling out to her. The woman ignored him but that's when he allegedly ran up to her and wrapped his arms around her. She was able to get away and call police.

This is one of three reported attempted abductions of female college students in the last couple of months.

Lissette Delgado- Fitgerald is the president of the nonprofit ASSERT Empowerment Self Defense.

She's passionate about teaching people, especially young women on how to de-escalate situations non-violently, but when push comes to shove, how to survive.

She says if your attacker approaches you from the front, you can use your palms. You don't want to use your fists because you can break our hand that way. If your attacker comes from behind, drop to the ground.

"You either drop and become dead weight or throw a tantrum to get this released and take care of business," Delgado-Fitzgerald said.

She recently teamed up and taught self-defense classes to both Belmont and Vanderbilt students.

"I really feel and this is the important part that they are gaining confidence in their own ability to be in charge of their safety, not depend on whether or not they have someone to call," said Delgado-Fitzgerald.

The more we practice and educate ourselves on self-defense, the less likely we'll be to freeze.

Delgado-Fitzgerald also owns and is the chief instructor at KSA Martial Academy. If you're interested in learning more about them, click here.