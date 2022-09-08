Smyrna gas station donates portion of sales to family of clerk who was killed in attempted robbery

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Smyrna gas station is celebrating the life of a loyal employee on Thursday.

Nick Patterson was shot and killed at the Twice Daily gas station located on Stonecrest Parkway last week during an attempted robbery. He was 34 years old.

On September 8 only, Twice Daily will donate 50 cents for every gallon of gasoline sold at its store located at 500 Stonecrest Parkway in Smyrna to Patterson's family.

WTVF

The company would like all community members to come out and “Fill up for Nick,” to support his family and honor his memory.

Police said Keanthony Williams pulled a gun and demanded money, later shooting Patterson. Williams was arrested a few days later and charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder.

Smyrna and Brentwood police investigators believe he’s also responsible for a robbery at a Twice Daily gas station on Franklin Road a few days before Patterson's death.

This tragedy has left the community and his Twice Daily family heartbroken. The Twice Daily team has been saying that if everyone could all be a little more like Patterson, the world would be a better place.