'Something’s got to change,' Pregnant mom hospitalized after Gallatin Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dad is demanding safety improvements to Gallatin Pike after a serious crash landed his pregnant wife in the hospital with a brain injury.

Abigail Dailey was leaving the Sonic on Gallatin Pike with her kids in tow when another driver slammed into them head-on on July 14.

"The nice folks at Sonic ran out and pulled my girls out of the car, but my wife was incapacitated, and they waited for the ambulance to show up," said her husband, Brian Dailey.

Brian said his girls were banged up, and his pregnant wife was seriously hurt. She is still hospitalized with a brain bleed.

"The baby’s fine, miraculously," he said.

Brian Dailey Abigail Dailey holds her daughter's hand at the hospital following a wreck on Gallatin Pike in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police are investigating the crash because the other driver appeared to be speeding down the center lane, according to a Metro Police spokesperson.

"Every time we go out there it feels like we’re rolling the dice," Brian said.

He believes the stretch of Gallatin Pike between Briley Parkway and downtown is dangerous and needs to be safer. His children were traumatized by the wreck.

"The 7-year-old was in the car yesterday going somewhere, and she was sitting like this and I said, 'Are you tensed up because you are afraid?' And she said 'yeah,'" said Brian.

Brian said planned improvements aren't moving fast enough. Metro Council Members Emily Benedict and Brett Withers noted it could take years before Gallatin Pike is fixed.

"This is the number one thing I hear about from my constituents; we have got to do more," Benedict said.

They've requested more police officers to patrol the area.

“If you’re in district 7, your days are numbered; you’re not going to speed anymore in this district," Benedict said.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In November, a juvenile was hit by a truck on Gallatin Pike as she was walking to Sip Café. At the time, neighbors demanded safety measures be put in place too.

Brian said he feels like a broken record.

"Something major has got to change there,” he said. “Yes accidents do happen, but when you see this kind of frequency, you have to know; something’s got to change."

The council members said residents can help. They're asking them to vote to approve the charter which officially creates the Nashville Department of Transportation. Once that happens, the city would be able to ask for more infrastructure funding.

NDOT's spokesperson issued a statement: