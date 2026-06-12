Bonnaroo 2026: Rain in the forecast won't dampen spirits at the Farm in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo is back in Manchester, and festivalgoers said nothing — not even rain — will keep them from the Farm this year.

The festival, which draws tens of thousands of music fans annually, offers more than chart-topping artists and packed stages. From sports watch parties to wellness activities and new campground experiences, the event has grown into a multi-day destination.

But with rain in the forecast, this year's edition carries extra weight. Last year, severe weather flooded the grounds and forced organizers to cancel the festival mid-way through.

Sean O'Connor, a Detroit resident attending this year, said the lineup made the decision easy.

"Whenever we saw the lineup we knew we'd drive 10 hours to see those people," O'Connor said.

Chicago resident Milen Aguilar was at Bonnaroo last year when the flooding hit.

"It poured. We had a mini pool in front of our tent; everything was sinking, people couldn't get out, getting stuck. It was bad," Aguilar said.

Despite that experience, Aguilar came back.

"We were like, we might as well. It's worth a try," Aguilar said.

That resilience extends beyond the campgrounds. Nearby Beans Creek Winery, which offers parking to festivalgoers, has become an unofficial refuge when the weather turns.

Richard Davis, a partner at the winery, said they carry a wide selection to suit any taste.

"We have everything from sweet to traditional cabs and Pinot we bring in from California," Davis said.

When last year's flooding sent festivalgoers looking for shelter, the winery improvised.

"We set up karaoke and next thing we had a karaoke night, made the best of it as it poured outside," Davis said.

This year, with rain again in the forecast, the winery's partners say their parking lot is less full than usual. But Jimmy Davis, managing partner, said the unpredictable weather has simply become part of the Bonnaroo experience.

"If you're sitting at home wondering if you should? Go ahead and come — it's going to be fun here and at Bonnaroo," Jimmy added.

Aguilar and O'Connor share that outlook too.

"If you come wanting to have a good time, you will," Aguilar said.

"Whether it's raining or sunny, we're going to be there enjoying the music we want to see," O'Connor said.

A partial power outage impacted several areas of Bonnaroo Thursday night. Some performances were briefly interrupted, but shows quickly resumed. Organizers said they will continue providing updates — especially about weather — to festivalgoers through their official social media channels.

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