'It’s all about turnout:' What to expect in Tennessee's 7th District special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of political advertisements and campaign signs throughout Middle Tennessee, all attention turns to what political observers are calling a surprisingly competitive race in a historically Republican district.

A specially-called election will take place Tuesday in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, where Republican Matt Van Epps, Democrat Aftyn Behn and several independent candidates are competing to replace former Rep. Mark Green in Congress.

The Final Campaign Stops

Both leading candidates maintained aggressive schedules on their final day of campaigning Monday. Van Epps brought in high-profile Republican supporters including House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump, who called into a Monday morning rally. "Let's make it a sweeping victory," Trump said during the phone call to Van Epps supporters.

"We're fighting for working families, for farmers, for military and veterans to make it easier and better for them," Van Epps said at his Monday morning get-out-the-vote rally in Franklin.

Behn also secured notable Democratic appearances at her rally scheduled for Monday night, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Vice President Al Gore campaigning for her candidacy.

"The choice could not be more clear about who would make life more affordable," Behn said at her Monday afternoon rally.

Why this race could be closer than usual

Marc Schwerdt, a political science professor at Lipscomb University, said the race would normally be an easy Republican victory given how the district is drawn.

"It's one that's historically been a very reliably a red area," Schwerdt said.

However, he noted that special elections change the typical dynamics.

This is one that I think took Republicans a little bit by surprise Professor Marc Schwerdt, Lipscomb University

Ben Hall, host of Inside Politics on NewsChannel 5+, emphasized that turnout will determine the winner. In the 2024 election when President Trump was on the ballot, 120,000 Democrats voted for then-Democratic nominee Megan Barry. With expected turnout around 100,000 voters, Hall said if Behn could secure half of that total, she could win.

The same principle applies to Van Epps if Republicans turn out in large numbers.

"This race, it’s all about turnout," said Hall. "The question is—who turns out?"

Unlike typical congressional races where candidates compete for independent and moderate voters, both campaigns focused primarily on mobilizing their core bases. "For the most part, our race will be mobilization, and not just mobilization of Democrats, but mobilization of independents," Behn said in an October interview.

"I fully support the President, fully behind the President," Van Epps said in his October interview.

The campaign that successfully mobilizes its base will secure the seat in Washington D.C.

Still undecided?

If you're still undecided on who you want to support in this special election, Ben Hall did in-depth interviews with all of the candidates — including Republican nominee Matt Van Epps, Democratic nominee Aftyn Behn, and the three independent candidates in the race. You can listen to each candidate in their own words.

Can I vote in this election?

If you're unsure if you live in the 7th Congressional District, you can type your address into this website and it will tell you which Congressional district you live in.

