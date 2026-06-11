Lawrence County residents launch second petition seeking data center moratorium

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opponents of a proposed data center in Lawrenceburg have launched a second petition calling for an 18-month moratorium on data center developments in Lawrence County.

The petition comes as a proposed data center along Flatwoods Road moves closer to another step in the approval process. Organizers say the project's site plan is scheduled to go before the Lawrenceburg City Planning Commission on July 9 at 1 p.m.

Residents behind the effort are encouraging supporters to sign the petition and attend the planning commission meeting.

The new petition follows months of community debate over the proposed facility. In May, Lawrence County residents shared their concerns with NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston, raising questions about transparency, water usage, power demand and potential impacts on the rural community.

City leaders have previously described the project as a roughly 60,000-square-foot, 5-megawatt cloud storage data center planned for property along Flatwoods Road. Earlier this year, the land was rezoned from residential to light industrial to allow the development.

Opponents of the project have expressed concerns about potential impacts on local water resources, electricity demand and noise. Others have argued that residents were not given enough information about the project before the rezoning process moved forward.

The call for a moratorium mirrors actions taken in other Middle Tennessee communities as local governments consider how to regulate data center development. McMinnville recently approved an 18-month moratorium on new data centers, while Coffee County leaders approved a one-year pause on new projects as they consider potential regulations.

Data center proposals have also faced opposition in Nashville, where residents and zoo officials have raised concerns about a proposed facility near the Nashville Zoo and alumni, elected officials and community leaders have spoken out against a separate proposal at Fisk University.

In addition to the petition, organizers have launched an online fundraiser. According to organizers, the money would be used for billboards, online advertising and local advertising promoting the moratorium effort. Organizers also say funds could be used to hire an attorney to pursue legal action alleging violations of Tennessee's Sunshine Law.

The proposed data center is expected to be considered by the Lawrenceburg City Planning Commission on July 9.