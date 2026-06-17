Clarksville-Montgomery County School System denies liability in fatal bus crash lawsuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has denied liability in a $5 million lawsuit filed by the family of 13-year-old Zoe Davis, one of two students killed in a March school bus crash in Carroll County.

The school district recently filed its answer to the lawsuit, which was brought by Zoe's parents following the March 27 crash that killed Zoe Davis and Arianna Pearson and injured numerous other students.

According to attorneys representing the Davis family, CMCSS denied liability in its court filing, invoked governmental immunity in an effort to have most claims dismissed and asked the court to require the Davis family to pay the school system's legal fees.

The Davis family's lawsuit names both CMCSS and bus driver Sabrina Ducksworth. The complaint alleges Ducksworth was negligent, fatigued and distracted, and claims school officials failed to properly screen, train and supervise her. The lawsuit also raises concerns about the lack of seat belts on the bus, which are not required under Tennessee law.

Zoe was among 24 Kenwood Middle School students traveling to a class competition when the crash occurred in Carroll County.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found the bus crossed the center line before colliding with an oncoming Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck. Dash camera footage obtained by NewsChannel 5 showed the bus drifting across the double yellow line moments before the crash.

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorneys Susan Neal Wiley and Michael Small, who represent the Davis family, criticized the school system's response to the lawsuit.

"Zoe's family is disappointed and disheartened by CMCSS's continued failure to take accountability for its failures on March 27, 2026," the attorneys said in a statement. "The community and survivors deserve answers and transparency. Instead of taking responsibility, CMCSS is attempting to shield itself from any consequences."

The attorneys also pointed to dash camera footage and findings from the NTSB's preliminary investigation.

"Dashcam footage doesn't lie. The NTSB confirmed it," the statement continued. "CMCSS's own filing states that the school bus crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming dump truck, killing two children and injuring dozens more. Morgan & Morgan will not rest until justice is served for this devastated family."

When the lawsuit was first filed, Wiley said the complaint was intentionally broad while families awaited answers from investigators.

"The family is very anxious to have answers as to how something like this could've happened," Wiley told NewsChannel 5 in April. "We are determined to learn exactly why this happened and make sure anyone who wears any responsibility for the tragic loss of Zoe Davis is held accountable."

NewsChannel 5 reached out to CMCSS for comment on the filing. Anthony Johnson, the district's chief communications officer, said the district could not discuss the case.

"Due to pending litigation and active state and federal investigations, we are unable to comment," Johnson said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the NTSB.

Families affected by the crash have continued to press the district for answers. During a school board meeting in May, parents said they were struggling with the emotional and financial toll of the crash and called for greater transparency and accountability from school officials.

Personnel records previously obtained by NewsChannel 5 showed Ducksworth had no prior crashes, disciplinary actions or complaints during her employment with the district. Records indicated she met required medical standards for school bus drivers, though some evaluations noted periodic medical monitoring.

Zoe's parents remember her as bright, funny, and someone who loved to make her classmates smile.