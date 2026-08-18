Montgomery County mayor says ICE facility is not coming to Adams area despite federal contract records

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal contract that sparked concerns about a possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Montgomery County is now raising new questions after Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said federal officials have told him no such project is planned for the area.

The issue first came to NewsChannel 5 through a viewer email. "I keep seeing in the local news that Homeland Security is planning to build an ICE call center here in Montgomery County," the viewer wrote. "Can it be stopped?"

A review of federal contracting records shows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded a contract to Alaska-based Koniag Services, Inc. for support services tied to the agency's Enforcement and Removal Operations 287(g) National Coordination Center.

The federal contract record lists Adams, Tennessee, ZIP code 37010-8020 as the place where the work would be performed.

That location had led to speculation that a new federal facility could be headed to the Adams area on the Montgomery County side of the community.

However, Golden said he recently contacted federal officials about the matter and was given a different answer. "I reached out to multiple federal contacts and confirmed we are not getting an ICE facility in Montgomery County, or the Adams area," Golden told NewsChannel 5.

When asked for additional details about the project and its location, Golden said he did not know more beyond what federal contacts had told him.

The mayor's statement appears to conflict with the federal contract records, which continue to list Adams as the place of performance for the project.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to both the Department of Homeland Security and Koniag Services seeking clarification on whether the federal records are inaccurate, outdated, or whether the project's location has changed since the contract was awarded. As of publication, neither had responded.

While visiting Adams, NewsChannel 5 also spoke with a nearby neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The resident said concerns remain despite the mayor's assurances because federal records still point to the area. The resident also questioned whether the location would be suitable for a large operation, citing the area's narrow two-lane roads and lack of sewer infrastructure.

The uncertainty comes months after another proposed federal immigration-related project generated controversy in Tennessee.

Earlier this year, plans to convert an abandoned warehouse in Lebanon into a large immigration detention facility drew significant public opposition. Federal officials later abandoned those plans.

For now, questions remain about the purpose, location and scope of the project connected to the Adams contract record. What is known is that federal records continue to identify Adams as the place where work tied to the 287(g) National Coordination Center would be performed, while local officials say they have been assured the facility is not coming to Montgomery County.

NewsChannel 5 will continue seeking clarification from ICE, Homeland Security and Koniag Services.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.