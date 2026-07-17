New legal filings in the lawsuit over the Kenwood bus crash show how CMCSS is responding to accusations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The families of two students killed in a school bus crash are suing the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, and new court filings reveal how the district is defending itself.

Zoe Davis and Arriana Pearson died after the bus they were riding crossed the center line and struck a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck. The students were among dozens of Kenwood Middle School students heading to an electric car competition when the crash occurred in Carroll County back in March.

Both families have filed lawsuits against the school system and bus driver Sabrina Ducksworth, arguing the crash was preventable. The families allege Ducksworth was fatigued and distracted, and that the school system is liable for the negligence of its employee.

The school district is now pushing back in new court filings, arguing Ducksworth suffered an "unforeseeable sudden loss of consciousness" caused by "a stroke, cardiovascular failure or other medical event" before the collision.

The district also states that while the families "suffered a tragic loss," it is not liable because Ducksworth "maintained a good driving record without any prior medical or cardiovascular concerns of any type."

The school system is also invoking a Tennessee law that limits when government agencies can be sued, capping potential damages in the case at $700,000. The Davis family is seeking $5 million.

CMCSS is also citing Tennessee’s modified comparative fault law — a rule that allows courts to divide responsibility among the people or parties involved in a crash. Under Tennessee law, someone can recover damages only if they’re found to be less than 50% at fault. However, the district says it is not currently accusing the plaintiffs or the victims of negligence. Instead, it argues the crash was caused by a sudden medical emergency suffered by the bus driver.

Through a public records request, NewsChannel 5 obtained a copy of Ducksworth's personnel file in April. The file showed no documented disciplinary issues or parent complaints.

The file did include a 2022 note reminding her to "always remember when operating your bus to scan your mirror before and after each turn." A 2024 notation told Ducksworth to "keep an eye on your attendance." Ducksworth responded that her "attendance was due to unforeseen medical issues."

The file also showed her medical exams met required standards, with periodic monitoring required.

Another question that remains unresolved is who will ultimately decide responsibility in this case. The school district is asking for a single judge — not a panel of jurors — to hear it.

Lawsuits like these can take months or even years to resolve. We will keep you posted as this progresses through the legal system.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.