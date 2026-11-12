Murfreesboro deputy fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro deputy fire chief was suspended for two days without pay after responding to a fire scene after drinking alcohol while off duty.

Disciplinary records obtained by NewsChannel 5 Rutherford County reporter Aaron Cantrell show Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Bigelow violated department policy when he drove his personal vehicle to a fire call after consuming alcohol.

The city said the incident was reported the following day.

According to the disciplinary report, Bigelow acknowledged using poor judgment, apologized and expressed remorse for his actions.

Fire Chief Mark McCluskey said the incident raised concerns about firefighter safety, leadership accountability and public trust.

The report also noted that Bigelow did not direct firefighting operations while at the scene. Instead, he was there to support firefighters responding to the call.

Bigelow served his unpaid suspension on Oct. 22 and 23.

Under city policy, employees are prohibited from consuming alcohol within four hours of reporting for duty.

Other alcohol-related incidents involving Middle Tennessee first responders

NewsChannel 5 also asked the city about a separate incident in 2020 involving a firefighter who was seen drinking alcohol while on duty during an online emergency medical technician class. That firefighter later resigned.

In response, the city said it holds employees, especially those working in public safety, to high standards of conduct and handled Bigelow's case according to its policies.

The suspension comes amid other recent incidents involving Middle Tennessee first responders.

About two weeks ago, three Nashville firefighters resigned following allegations of drinking on the job. More recently, a Metro Nashville police officer was decommissioned after reporting for work showing signs of intoxication.