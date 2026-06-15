Did you know your four-legged best friend can donate blood?

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Yes, your dog or even your cat can donate blood to animals in need. On Monday, June 15th, Mars Veterinary Health and the American Red Cross are hosting a pet-human donation event at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Brentwood.

According to the BluePearl Pet Blood Bank, To meet the increased demand for blood products in veterinary medicine, triple the amount of donors are needed than are currently enrolled in their blood donation program.

You will be able to donate blood and screen your pet to be a future blood donor! The event starts at 12 p.m.

Pet owners can register online.

Has your dog or cat ever donated blood? Share your experience with me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com. Watch the full interview for information on how you and your pet can help save a life.