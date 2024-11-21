Suspects in deadly Jefferson Street shooting appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four suspects who were involved in a deadly shootout between rival gang members on Jefferson Street during Tennessee State University's homecoming celebrations on October 12 went before a judge for a pre-trial hearing Thursday.

An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department determined five people started shooting at each other and three of those involved were wounded and hospitalized. One of the men who was shot, 24-year-old Vonquae Johnson, died from his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Two of the shooting suspects who were not hospitalized, Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown, fled the scene.

The other seven people who were injured during the shooting were identified as bystanders, three of which were juveniles as young as 12 years old. All of the bystander victims survived their injuries.

Davis and Brown, both 24, were arrested three days after the shooting on October 15 at a short-term rental a block away from where the shooting happened.

The two shooting suspects who were hospitalized and recovered, identified as Kiyahn Hayes-Woods, 23, and Corey Johnson, 31, were later arrested without incident on November 6 at a home on Berry Street.

Davis and Brown are both charged with criminal homicide for the death of Vonquae Johnson.

Corey Johnson, who was identified as the victim's brother, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Hayes-Woods is charged with felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

All four suspects appeared together - on separate sides of the courtroom - Thursday morning before Judge Walker, who determined there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

The defendants will remain on the same amount of bond they are currently being held. Johnson is being held on $80,000 bond, and Hayes-Woods is being held on $94,000 bond. No bond information is listed for Davis or Brown.

