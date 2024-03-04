Tennessee's oldest active Amber Alert dates back more than a decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The case of Sebastian Rogers, the autistic 15-year-old from Sumner County now stretches into its second week. While hundreds of volunteers are currently searching for Sebastian, we want to remind you of the five other Tennessee children with an active Amber Alert issued for them — the oldest from 2011.

Zaylee Grace Fryar (4 months)

Missing from Millersville since 2011

Zaylee and her mother Shauna Marie Fryar were reported missing in May 2011. Two days later, Shauna's body was recovered from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville and her death ruled a homicide. In 2015, the Millersville Police Department reopened the case due to files they received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Gage Daniel (7 years) & Chloie Leverett (9 years)

Missing from Unionville since 2012

Siblings Gage and Chloie were living with their grandparents Leon and Molli McClaren in Bedford County when a fire ignited the home, causing the structure to collapse. After searching for days, crews only found the remains of Leon and Molli. The cause of the fire was never determined. In 2022, Gage and Chloie's mother pleaded for information, telling our Forrest Sanders she believed the two were still alive.

Summer Wells (5 years)

Missing from Rogersville since 2021

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Summer Wells

Summer is another Tennessee child who appeared to have vanished without a trace. She disappeared from the Beech Creek community in rural Hawkins County after playing outside. Crews searched the heavily-wooded area around her home in the weeks following her disappearance, but due to the difficult terrainthe search was scaled back by the end of summer 2021.

Kennedy Hoyle (2 days)

Missing from Memphis since February 2024

The TBI still has an active Amber Alert for Kennedy, even though the infant's father Brandon Isabelle confessed to killing her and the girl's mother. His trial is scheduled for September 2024.

Sebastian Rogers (15 years)

Missing from Hendersonville since February 2024

TBI The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers.

Authorities are now calling the search for Sebastian an investigation and looking at the very real possibility of foul play. The 15-year-old has autism and disappeared from his Hendersonville home overnight without shoes or a cell phone.



In addition to these six active Amber Alerts, the TBI has several active Endangered Child Alerts. For more information on all of these cases, check the TBI website.